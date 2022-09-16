Cignal brings in American import Tai Bierria for PVL campaign

WITH back-to-back bronze-medal finishes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) under their belt, the Cignal HD Spikers are aiming higher following the signing of American opposite hitter Tai Bierria.

The 25-year-old Georgia native played for various American and European clubs, both in the collegiate and professional ranks, in her six-year career.

Strong Cignal

Bierria averaged 11.7 points in her first two collegiate seasons with Memphis University. Her transfer to New Mexico University saw her offense improve further as she averaged 13.7 points per match over two seasons.

In 2020, the 6'1 spiker took her act to the European volleyball scene via Finland's Pölkky Kuusamo and France's Clamart Volley-Ball.

Bierria now joins Cignal's strong attacking core, featuring the previous conference's 2nd best outside hitter Ces Molina and veteran captain Rachel Anne Daquis, in their bid for an elusive PVL crown.

