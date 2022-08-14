Daquis leads great comeback vs PLDT as Cignal clinches third in PVL

CIGNAL battled back from two-sets down to beat PLDT, 17-25, 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-5, and clinch the bronze medal in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Team captain Rachel Daquis led the HD Spikers with 16 points on 13 attacks, two blocks and ace, and 13 digs, capping an impressive all-around performance with the game-winning kill to tow Cignal in its second straight third place finish in the PVL.

PHOTO: PVL

Facing a two-set deficit and traling 3-14 in the third set, the HD Spikers, who were missing the services of top scorers Ces Molina and Riri Meneses due to health concerns, dug deep to extend the match, 27-25.

Roselyn Doria towered over PLDT with a conference-high nine blocks on her 14 points while Gel Cayuna’s three service aces opened a 6-0 lead for Cignal in the decider. She finished with seven points and 20 excellent sets.

Jacqueline Acuna and Jerrili Malabanan, who tallied with seven and 13 points respectively, led Cignal in the fifth set.

PLDT’s 34 errors, 20 of which came in sets three and four, aided Cignal’s come back.

Five High Speed Hitters breached double digits in scoring, led by Mika Reyes’ 19 points on 11 attacks, six blocks and two aces. Dell Palomata tallied 17 points, while Erika Santos had 14 points off the bench. Toni Basas and Jules Samonte had 11 and 12 points, respectivey.

