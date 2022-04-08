Cignal forces decider vs Choco Mucho in PVL battle for third place

ANTIPOLO -- Cignal put itself in a prime position to come away with the third place honors in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, equalizing the series against Choco Mucho with a tough four-set win, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17, Friday at Ynares Center here.

Rachel Anne Daquis anchored the HD Spikers with her 18 points from 13 attacks, four blocks, and two aces, as well as 25 excellent digs with her steady serving late in the fourth set to recover from a tense third set.

Ces Molina put the exclamation point in the fourth set with an emphatic spike to cap off her 21 markers off 19 attacks and two aces.

Cignal can claim the bronze medal if Creamline sweeps the finals series against PetroGazz later in the day.

If not, a Game Three will decide the series on Sunday, still at the same venue.

Gel Cayuna also continued her magnificence for the HD Spikers with 34 excellent sets to go with her seven markers, while Ria Meneses and Jerilli Malabanan both got nine in the victory.

Choco Mucho leaned on Kat Tolentino's 12 points built on 10 kills and two blocks, as Des Cheng got 11 in the loss.

