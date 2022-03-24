Cignal secures Pool A top seed after four-set triumph over Army

CIGNAL secured the top seed in Pool A heading into the quarterfinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference after turning back Black Mamba-Army, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, on Thursday.

Rachel Anne Daquis led the way with her 13 points, 18 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions as the HD Spikers secured their fourth straight win in the preliminary phase at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ria Meneses added Cignal with 15 markers from 12 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, Ces Molina came off the bench and pumped all of her 12 points from hits, and Roselyn Doria got 10 in the win.

Molina's entry in the third set righted the ship for the HD Spikers after the Lady Troppers pulled even at one set apiece, with the outside hitter from San Beda taking over and helping Cignal secure the top spot in the group.

Meneses and Doria, meanwhile, combined for seven of the nine blocks for Cignal, while also ensuring that their floor is protected with their 78 excellent digs.

Cignal will now face Pool B's four-seed team BaliPure in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Honey Royse Tubino scored 21 points for the Lady Troppers, who remained winless through four matches.

