Cignal signs Molina, Meneses, Malabanan in major upgrade

CES Molina, Ria Meneses and Jerrili Malabanan have reunited with coach Shaq Delos Santos as Cignal unveiled five new signings on Thursday for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 season.

In successive social media posts, the HD Spikers announced their new signings that also included Marist Layug and Glaudine Troncoso a day after Petro Gazz bid farewell to the Molina, Meneses and Malabanan as well as six other players.

Molina, who was the longest-tenured player in the defunct Petron from 2014-2020, is again joining forces with her former club and national team coach Delos Santos to beef up a Cignal side that finished last with a lone win out of nine games in the PVL Bubble in Ilocos Norte.

The prolific wing spiker also reunited with Cignal team captain Rachel Anne Daquis for the first time since they teamed up for Petron in the 2014-15 Philippine Superliga and won a title in the Grand Prix.

Meneses, who was part of Petron’s 2017 All Filipino title run, is set to bring her vastly-improved defense and offense to her reunion with coach Shaq after emerging as one of the two Best Middle Blockers in the Open Conference.

The HD Spikers coach also acquired his former Far Eastern University player Malabanan, who was instrumental in her club stints with BaliPure, PLDT and Petro Gazz.

Experience trio

The troika from Petro Gazz won bronze in the PVL Open Conference and Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League last year.

The five will now join other players that Cignal acquired in a major recruiting coup over the past few months that brought in Graze Bombita, Angel Cayuna, Angeli Araneta and Bia General to reinforce mainstays Daquis, Jheck Dionela, Roselyn Doria, Ayel Estranero and Klarisa Abriam.

