Red-hot Choco Mucho whips F2 Logistics for seventh straight win

CHOCO Mucho reached seventh heaven after beating F2 Logistics, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

Isa Molde soared high for 13 points on 10 attacks, two blocks, and one ace on top of 14 digs as Choco Mucho moved up to a share of second place with Chery Tiggo at 7-1 (win-loss).

The Flying Titans have only dropped just two sets in their seven-game unbeaten run.

"We had a slow start talaga. Buti na lang pagdating ng second at third sets, nakuha namin ‘yung rhythm namin, nakuha namin kung ano ‘yung gusto naming mangyari sa loob ng court, at nakuha namin ‘yung game," said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin as his wards' hot streak continues.

PHOTO: PVL Media

"Super thankful ako sa tiwala ng coaches and napatunayan na rin siguro namin na nakukuha na namin ‘yung sistema na pinapagawa ng coaches," added Molde.

Eager to snap its two-game skid, the Cargo Movers got the better of the Flying Titans early through the attacking exploits of captain Aby Maraño (nine points).

Shortly after its first set blip, Choco Mucho drubbed Maraño & Co. in Set 2 by a staggering 17-point margin wherein F2 was held to just three attacks, two blocks, and three more freebies off opponent errors.

Molde and Sisi Rondina (21 points) went on to take care of business in the endgame on top of a joint 20-point production from Kat Tolentino and Cherry Nunag.

