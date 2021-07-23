Choco Mucho rips Sta. Lucia for back-to-back PVL Open wins

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho pounced on the struggling Sta. Lucia, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, to claim its second straight win in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Bea De Leon and Kat Tolentino continued to show the way for the Flying Titans, adding to the woes of the Lady Realtors’ side that has lost three of its four matches.

Setter Deanna Wong once again provided the brilliant plays for her team that also drew ample contributions from Ponggay Gaston and Maddie Madayag and excellent floor defense from Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

Choco Mucho stayed unbeaten in its first two matches for the solo second place behind its league-leading sister team Creamline (3-0).

Tolentino led the charge for the Flying Titans with 18 points. Gaston delivered eight markers, while De Leon and Madayag had seven points apiece.

Wong made 21 excellent sets on top of 13 digs and five points, highlighted with two kill blocks, while Lazaro Revilla had 14 digs and 12 receptions.

“Alam naman natin kung ano klaseng level meron yung players nila at kung anong klaseng level meron yung team nila. Mataas na level,” Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro said. “But good thing nag step right away yung mga players nakapag adjust right away doon sa binibigay sa aming sistema ng Sta. Lucia.”

Choco Mucho only had seven errors in the match unlike Sta. Lucia, which gave up 26 miscues in losing its second straight game with 1-3 record.

No one from the Lady Realtors scored in double figures with Mika Reyes and Jonah Sabete leading with nine points each. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had eight points and 14 digs, while MJ Phillips, Jovie Prado and Dell Palomata added seven markers each.

