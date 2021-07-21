Choco Mucho makes rousing PVL Open debut, sends PLDT to 3rd loss

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Kat Tolentino lifted Choco Mucho, sending PLDT to its third defeat, 28-26, 10-25, 27-25, 25-11, for a rousing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference debut on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

After two straight postponements, the Flying Titans finally opened their campaign with Tolentino showing her scoring prowess and middle blockers Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag forming a dreaded frontline.

Choco Mucho vs PLDT recap

Choco Mucho was supposed to play last Sunday against BaliPure but long weather delay shelved its campaign opener, while its supposed second match against Perlas Spikers was also postponed.

“Sobrang excited namin nung Sunday pa gusto na namin mag laro siguro inano lang ni Lord para maging safe pero yun nga we're really excited now it's our first game, marami pang dapat ayusin,” Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro said.

“Kailangan pa naming pataasin yung level namin because mataas yung level ng tournament. Kailangan mag achieve kami nang mag achieve at kailangan mag level up every game.”

The Flying Titans survived PLDT’s scoring trio Isa Molde, Jorelle Singh, and Chin Basas in the first three sets before dominating the fourth to win their first game in the bubble.

Tolentino fired 17 kills for 18 points, while De Leon had 15 attacks, a pair of blocks and an ace to jumpstart Choco Mucho’s campaign on a high note.

Ponggay Gaston was also instrumental with six points and seven excellent receptions, while Madayag and Regine Arocha added five markers each.

Playmaker Deanna Wong also made an impressive pro debut with 26 excellent sets on top of 13 digs and four markers, while libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla protected the floor with 24 digs and nine receptions.

PLDT’s semis chances are dimming after losing its third straight game, where it gave up 31 errors.

Molde scored 19 points, all coming from attacks, and had 23 digs and 10 receptions. Singh also had 19 from 14 kills, three aces and two blocks, while Basas added 12 markers.

