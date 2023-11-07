Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Surging Choco Mucho adds NXLED to victims to make it four wins in a row

    Deanna Wong orchestrates offense as Flying Titans continue to soar
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    CHOCO Mucho cruised to its fourth straight win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference over NXLED, 25-11, 25-20, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

    Choco Mucho vs NXLED 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

    Deanna Wong delivered a winning performance for Choco Mucho with 20 excellent sets.

    The Flying Titans (4-1) didn’t drop a single set in each of their first four wins since losing their conference opener to sister club Creamline.

    “I think the thing that’s really working for us (in the last four wins) is the system of Coach Dante (Alinsunurin). Sinusunod lang talaga namin instructions niya, ‘yung training, and siyempre (nabubuo) ‘yung chemistry namin as a team,” Wong said.

    “Game by game, we’re getting there. Pero siyempre, a lot has to improve and has to be worked on but its all about really having each other’s backs,” she added.

    Even after keeping Choco Mucho on its toes in Sets 2 and 3, NXLED’s 24 errors in three sets proved too costly as the Flying Titans had just nine faults all-match long.

      Only Sisi Rondina hit double figures with 16 points on 14 attacks and two blocks, but was more than enough to extend Choco Mucho’s unbeaten run.

      NXLED’s first PVL conference, meanwhile, quickly turned south with a four-game skid following their debut victory over a winless Gerflor side.

