Choco Mucho barges into win column, adds to Farm Fresh frustrations

CHOCO Mucho surged to its first win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with a straight-set rout of luckless Farm Fresh, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, at the FilOil EcoOil Arena on Thursday.

Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Sisi Rondina erupted with a vintage 21-point performance built on 17 attacks, three blocks, and an ace.

Meanwhile at 0-2 (win-loss), the Foxies have yet to win a PVL match after seven outings since its debut conference three months ago.

PHOTO: PVL Images

“Composure pa rin talaga kasi pagdating sa pitpitan, ‘yun ‘yung kailangan namin at lumabas naman ngayon,” Rondina said.

“Lagi kong sinasabi sa mga kasama ko na walang titigil hangga’t mataas pa ‘yung bola. Hindi tayo pwede tumigil at puntos lang dapat kami nang puntos."

Just as the Foxies seemed to have taken control with an 18-13 lead, Rondina & Co. fired 12 unanswered points to seize the opening set for Choco Mucho.

From there, the Flying Titans had the match done and dusted as Trisha Tubu’s team-best 12 markers couldn’t keep Farm Fresh afloat for much longer.

28 combined points from Choco Mucho trio Des Cheng (10), Caitlyn Viray (9), and Maddie Madayag (9) also gave much-needed backup to Rondina's hot hands in the straight-set win.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph