Choco Mucho rips Cignal to gain share of PVL Open lead

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho has gained a share of the lead after sweeping Cignal, 26-24, 25-12, 25-17, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on a gloomy Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Kat Tolentino delivered the goods again to keep the Flying Titans unbeaten in four hames and grant them a share of the top spot with sister team, Creamline.

Cignal has lost four of its five matches, dimming their semifinals chances.

Tolentino unloaded 16 points and had 17 digs. Bea De Leon finished 11 markers highlighted with three kill blocks, while Gaston scored nine and put up tremendous floor defense with 15 digs and seven excellent receptions.

Setter Deanna Wong continued to provide with her brilliant playmaking with 19 excellent sets on top of three markers as Maddie Madayag and Regine Arocha added five each.

“I admire my players. They’re really working hard, preparing a lot physically and mentally and spiritually and we thank the Lord for the strength alam naman natin laro, isang araw (off), then laro,” Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro said.

“Nagkakaroon na ng cohesiveness but they have to do it right all time, kailangan pa maging consistent. Habang tumatagal yung labanan humihirap. I’m just telling to keep the positivity all the time and let’s trust each other.”

Cignal gave up 21 errors to Choco Mucho, which only had 11 in the game. Nobody scored in double figures as Roselyn Doria had five blocks for nine points, while Janine Marciano finished with eight markers and 11 digs.

Team captain Rachel Anne Daquis remained struggling offensively as she was held to six points but contributed on defense with 15 excellent receptions in another defeat.

