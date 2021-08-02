Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Unbeaten Choco Mucho nears PVL Open semis after rout of Army

    by Lance Agcaoili
    9 hours ago
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho inched closer to securing a semifinals berth after beating Black Mamba-Army, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, for its sixth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

    Choco Mucho vs Army recap

    Kat Tolentino sustained her fine play to torch the Jovelyn Gonzaga-led Lady Troopers and keep the Flying Titans as the lone unbeaten team in the bubble.

    Choco Mucho vs army

    Tolentino uncorked 18 points to lift Choco Mucho a win away from earning a Final Four ticket.

    Maddie Madayag nailed four kill blocks for 11 points. Ponggay Gaston contributed 10 markers and nine excellent receptions.

    Bea De Leon had a double celebration on her 25th birthday, chipping in eight points as the Flying Titans remained perfect in six matches.

    “Medyo nung third set nag relax. We’re just waiting for the game to finish, hindi dapat ganun we have to finish it right. That’s the mindset we should have. Medyo nag enjoy nakita malayo lamang,” said Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro.

    The Flying Titans squandered a 23-10 spread in the third set after the Lady Troopers scored nine unanswered points capped by back-to-back hits from Ging Balse-Pabayo. They escaped with Royse Tubino’s two attack errors in a row.

      Black Mamba-Army dropped to 2-4 record in the sixth place.

      Pabayo and Tubino had 10 points each with the latter adding 16 digs. Gonzaga was held to just six markers but had 24 digs.

      PHOTO: PVL photos

