Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jul 10
    PVL

    Choco Mucho takes advantage of undermanned Chery Tiggo for 1st win

    3 hours ago
    Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo Deana Wong Kat Tolentino Bea de Leon Des Cheng
    Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, and Des Cheng stand at the forefront of the Flying Titans' defense.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    CHOCO Mucho opened its campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference with a stunning straight set victory over short-handed Chery Tiggo, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23, Saturday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

    Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo recap

    Kat Tolentino led the charge for the Flying Titans with 22 points off 20 attacks to send the crowd of over 3,000 happy in this conference opener.

    Isa Molde added nine markers, Aduke Ogunsanya had seven, and Deanna Wong still had 16 excellent sets despite playing through her shin injury to deliver Choco Mucho's first win.

    Chery Tiggo played depleted in this match, with four players being placed under health and safety protocols to add to the growing injury list with Dindin Santiago-Manabat nursing a sprained ankle.

    Despite their absence, the Crossovers engaged in a nip-and-tuck battle and even gave the Flying Titans a scare after closing in, 24-23, in the third set.

    Continue reading below ↓

    But Tolentino came through with a backrow attack to seal Choco Mucho's sweep.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Nakita niyo naman it's not an easy match for us," said coach Oliver Almadro. "We know naman na undermanned ang Chery, but they put up a good fight sa amin. So understandable and I acknowledge na we still have a long way to go to perfection."

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Mylene Paat was the lone bright spot for the Crossovers with 10 points in the loss. Jillian Velasco

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, and Des Cheng stand at the forefront of the Flying Titans' defense.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again