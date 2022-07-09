Choco Mucho takes advantage of undermanned Chery Tiggo for 1st win

CHOCO Mucho opened its campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference with a stunning straight set victory over short-handed Chery Tiggo, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23, Saturday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo recap

Kat Tolentino led the charge for the Flying Titans with 22 points off 20 attacks to send the crowd of over 3,000 happy in this conference opener.

Isa Molde added nine markers, Aduke Ogunsanya had seven, and Deanna Wong still had 16 excellent sets despite playing through her shin injury to deliver Choco Mucho's first win.

Chery Tiggo played depleted in this match, with four players being placed under health and safety protocols to add to the growing injury list with Dindin Santiago-Manabat nursing a sprained ankle.

Despite their absence, the Crossovers engaged in a nip-and-tuck battle and even gave the Flying Titans a scare after closing in, 24-23, in the third set.

But Tolentino came through with a backrow attack to seal Choco Mucho's sweep.

"Nakita niyo naman it's not an easy match for us," said coach Oliver Almadro. "We know naman na undermanned ang Chery, but they put up a good fight sa amin. So understandable and I acknowledge na we still have a long way to go to perfection."

Mylene Paat was the lone bright spot for the Crossovers with 10 points in the loss. Jillian Velasco

