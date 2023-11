Libero Thang Ponce's standout showings prove Choco Mucho more than its spikers

CHOCO Mucho has gone on a tear as of late with only one set dropped in its league-best six-game unbeaten run at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

With more than just a few names delivering the goods, Flying Titans head coach Dante Alinsunurin shared how his constant reminder of maximizing every chance to shine is paying off.

Such message was vividly embodied by ace libero Thang Ponce, who bagged her second player of the game nod versus Petro Gazz with 20 digs and nine receptions.

“May history ‘yan eh. Sabi ko sa kanya (Thang Ponce), nabigyan siya ng chance eh. Kaya nu’ng nabigyan ng chance, talagang sabi ko sa kanya: ‘’Wag mo nang bibitawan ‘yan hangga’t kaya mo, kung anong nangyari sayo noon, kakayanin mo ‘yan,'" Alinsunurin said.

"Siguro talagang napabilib ako. Kung anuman ‘yung binigay ko sa kanya na kumpyansa, sinusuklian niya.

"Importante talagang nag-dedeliver siya every game, every practice kasi du’n kami nagsisimula eh. Kung may hustle ‘yung floor defense namin, mas ginaganahan ‘yung team kapag nandyan siya," he added.

Equipped with her mentor's full trust, Ponce shared how her team has slowly yet surely continued to acquaint themselves with Alinsunurin's system and style of play.

"Thank you, Coach (Dante). Hindi kasi siya nagsasalita pero nararamdaman ko naman na malaki ‘yung tiwala niya sa’kin.

"Unti-unti na (naming nakukuha system ni Coach Dante). Nandun na kami. Kailangan na lang naming ipagpatuloy pa," Ponce said.

