What went wrong for once-mighty Choco Mucho, according to coach O

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro admitted their lack of experience failed to stop the Jaja Santiago-led Chery Tiggo.

Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho reactions

The Flying Titans, who started the season strong, were just a win away from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Finals, but Santiago and the Crossovers denied it with a rousing series comeback.

Choco Mucho’s championship hopes ended with a four-touches violation from Shaya Adorador’s attack, losing to Chery Tiggo in straight sets in Game Three of the semifinals on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Flying Titans fell into tears and tried to comfort each other after their promising title quest got scrapped.

But Almadro wants his players to keep their heads up.

“I’m happy with my team’s performance. You know for a fact that the Chery Tiggo team have been solid nung nasa PSL pa sila, buo na yung team nila eh and then Jaja Santiago, a champion of the Japan V-League,” he said.

“Hindi siya easy for us eh. But we worked hard that’s why we got the Game One. We challenged them, nachallenge sila, nag fight back.”

“Ang problem namin siguro we are just a young team, hindi pa kami matured sa ganitong klaseng labanan. alam mo naman yung mga players ko fresh from college pa, sa kanila may experience na sila in the professional league,” he added.

The Flying Titans started out strong winning their first six games behind the trio of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Bea De Leon including key additions, Ponggay Gaston, Regine Arocha, setter Deanna Wong, and Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

However, Choco Mucho got weary after the league was forced to compress its schedule due to the spike of Covid-19 cases in Ilocos Norte.

They understood and accepted the challenge but played six matches in seven days, where they lost four — including the two games in the semifinals.

“I’m proud of my team na lumaban pa rin kahit papaano. I know they really worked hard and gave everything for this game,” Almadro said.

“Thank you pa rin sa opportunity, yung galling nila (Chery Tiggo) will only make us better, a strong team that will only make us better.”

Choco Mucho has a chance to for bronze in another best-of-three series against Petro Gazz starting on Wednesday.

“The Lord wants us to be in this position first and importante sa amin is same goal pa rin kami for tomorrow,” he said.

