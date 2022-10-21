Choco Mucho import quick to clear air after IG post riles Deanna fans

CHOCO Mucho's import Odina Aliyeva was quick to clear the air after her Instagram story drew angry comments from some supports of the popular PVL club.

On Friday night, the Uzbekistani-Azerbaijan spiker posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of a comment from a fan that read:

"You better watch out what you post for especially when you are bias to your setter. Deanna did better too. Be sensitive too," an Instagram user said.

The comment was in response to an earlier Instagram story of Aliyeva in which she mentioned Choco Mucho setter Jem Ferrer with a cryptic caption "My f... setter @jem ferrer."

Aliyeva cleared the air that there is no bad blood between her and setter Deanna Wong, and that fans should just relax as all is well among the three.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"You and many fans who think the same as you do not understand our jokes between me, Dina[sic] and Jem. It is more important for me that they understand this," she said.



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"And [Deanna and Jem] kno that I love them both. So relax," she added.

LOOK:





Watch Now





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Wong has been the starting setter for the Flying Titans before Ferrer took over the role since their debut loss to Petro Gazz.

In the succeeding games, Ferrer orchestrated the offense as the Flying Titans dumped F2 Logistics in four sets.

But in their five-set thriller against PLDT on Thursday night, both setters shared time on the floor as Aliyeva took the scoring load with a 30-point explosion. Wong finished with 10 excellent sets.

The Flying Titans now sit with a 2-1 record to grab the solo third.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.