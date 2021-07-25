BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho turned back the debuting Perlas Spikers, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Kat Tolentino anchored the offense anew as the Flying Titan cruised to its third straight victory, second in the standings behind Creamline (4-0).

Tolentino and Gaston scored nine points each. Maddie Madayag chipped in eight markers, while setter Deanna Wong had 22 excellent sets on top of four points.

Gaston nailed eight kills and made 22 digs and five excellent receptions, while Tolentino provided four of the team’s 11 kill blocks.

“Siguro nagkakaroon na ng timing yung middle namin at saka sa setter,” said Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro. “But of course, hindi pwedeng tumigil kailangan tuloy tuloy. Lahat ng teams din gumagaling at nagkakaroon ng cohesiveness. So we really have to maximize also yung familiarity namin.”

Perlas finally made its tournament debut after its scheduled matches in the first week were postponed when a member of its delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

Chery Nunag had 11 points, while Heather Guino-o and Sue Roces added eight apiece for the Perlas Spikers, who committed 31 errors.

They have less than 24 hours to prepare for Monday’s match against Chery Tiggo (2-1).

