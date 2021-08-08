Choco Mucho defeats Chery Tiggo in opener of PVL semis series

BACARRA, Ilocos norte — Choco Mucho defeated Chery Tiggo, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21, on Sunday to take a step closer to the PVL Open Conference Finals at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Flying Titans try to complete a sweep of the best-of-three semifinal series on Monday at 2 p.m.

Kat Tolentino scored 11 points, while Bea de Leon and Ponggay Gaston had 10 points each for Choco Mucho.

Maddie Madayag nailed three blocks and finished with nine points, while Regine Arocha fired three aces and ended up with seven markers.

Deanna Wong made 16 excellent sets on top of four points.

“We just played right siguro yung kalaban nagulat lang din. We have to keep on doing what is right,” said Choco head coach Oliver Almadro. “I commend my players because nagkaroon sila ng discipline today sa ginagawa nila. We just won a game and we will come back again tomorrow.”

Chery Tiggo committed 24 errors, while Choco Mucho had 11 miscues.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat led the Crossovers with 17 points, while Jaja Santiaho was limited to nine points.

