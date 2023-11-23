Choco Mucho completes comeback vs PLDT, tows Creamline to Final Four

CHOCO Mucho rode an epic comeback to dispatch PLDT, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

The Flying Titans’ eight straight win (8-1), led by Sisi Rondina's team-high 20 points and 20 receptions, sent them and sister club Creamline (8-0) to the Final Four.

This will be the first semis berth for Choco Mucho since the 2022 Open Conference.

"Pinakita ko kung gaano ko kamahal and gaano ka-importante ‘yung binibigay na trabaho sa’kin. I’m so grateful sa team na ko kasi maganda ‘yung welcome sa’min ni Coach Dante (Alinsunurin).

"Sana magtuloy-tuloy… pasok na ba talaga tayo, coach… sa semifinals," Rondina said.

"Sobrang naging emotional ako sa panalo kasi sobrang ganda nu’ng laban, as in grabe talaga. Down kami ilang points pero hinabol namin. Sabi ko every time na pumapasok ako, ‘please, ilaban natin please.’ As in, tinitignan ko sila sa mata, sabi ko ‘kapit tayo hanggang dulo kasi nandito na tayo.’

"Naging emotional ako kasi after nu’ng win, du’n ko lang na-realize na pasok na kami sa semis," Maddie Madayag added, after a conference-high 18-point outing.

Down two sets to one, Choco Mucho fired one scoring run after another to diffuse a red-hot PLDT side, led by Savannah Davison's league-best 31 points this conference, that was once a set away from victory.

It was all heart and no quit for the Flying Titans in the fifth-set tiebreak despite falling into an early 0-5 hole, as crucial late-game heroics from Isa Molde (15 points) and Caitlyn Viray (10 points) added fuel to Rondina and Madayag's fire for the win.

Now on a three-game skid, PLDT fell into fifth-place tie at 5-4 with Petro Gazz and Akari, each with two prelims matches left on the cusp of elimination.

