Choco Mucho turns back hard-fighting PLDT to reach semifinals

KAT Tolentino delivered the biggest hits as Choco Mucho survived a five-set dogfight against a gritty PLDT side, 25-21 23-25, 31-29, 25-15, 15-11, on Tuesday to reach the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) semifinals.

Tolentino delivered 19 points on 19 attacks, none bigger than the crosscourt hit that enabled the twice-to-beat Flying Titans to open a 13-9 lead in a dramatic final set that played out before roaring fans at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Tough PLDT stand

PLDT, which saved eight set points in third set slone, fought off two match points in fifth set before the Flying Titans pulled through when Jules Samonte pushed a spike into the net in an anti-climactic end to a thrilling match.

“When we fell behind, 1-2, I told my players that it will boil down to mental toughness and their faith in the system and in their teammates, which they did,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro.

“That’s why in the fourth set, they played better and luckily the Lord gave us the strength to win this game.”

The victory sealed a Choco Mucho face-off against Cignal in the Final Four duel on Friday while Creamline, which dethroned inaugural pro league champion Chery Tiggo last Monday, wil face the winner of the last quarters pairing pitting twice-to-beat Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics.

