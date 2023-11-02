Choco Mucho cuts Galeries Tower down to size for third straight PVL win

CHOCO Mucho made quick work of a struggling Galeries Tower side, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Thursday.

Sisi Rondina led the Flying Titans to their third straight win with 16 points on 13 attacks, two blocks, and one ace.

The Highrisers remained winless in four matches and have yet to win a single set in their debut conference in the country's pioneering volleyball league.

"Sinimulan lang talaga naming magtrabaho and sinabi ko rin na ayusin namin 'yung galaw namin dahil kontrolado namin itong game," said Rondina.

"Kapag gumalaw naman kami, kapag nag-uusap naman kami, nananalo naman kami," she added.

It was a tale of contrasting fates as Choco Mucho has not dropped a set in its three wins while Galeries still hasn't won a single set four matches into its debut conference.

Scoring side-by-side with Rondina in a dominant all-around display for the Flying Titans were Caitlyn Viray and Bea de Leon, who combined for 21 big points.

Rapril Aguilar's seven-point output proved to be the Highrisers' best individual scoring performance.

