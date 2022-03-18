Choco Mucho survives third-set wobble to beat Army in PVL debut

CHOCO Mucho staved off a late charge from Black Mamba-Army to take a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 victory on Friday in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at Paco Arena.

Choco Mucho vs Army recap

Deanna Wong outsmarted the Lady Troopers' defense, sending the ball to the backline to deliver the game-winning point and help the Flying Titans survive an uncharacteristic wobble in the third set.

Kat Tolentino led Choco Mucho with 11 points from nine attacks, as well as an ace and a block as the Flying Titans opened their season on a winning note.

Ponggay Gaston contributed eight markers, Caitlyn Viray added seven, and Wong had 22 excellent sets to go with her two points as the Lady Titans fended off a late charge that saw the Lady Troopers tie the game at 23 after a Ging Balse drop.

"The tournament is very short so every game is a must win," said coach Oliver Almadro. "We'll take it one game at a time. Habang tumatagal ang tournament, mas humihirap ang labanan. Kailangan habang tumatagal, patindi ng patindi ang focus at pa-deep ng padeep yung character."

Audrey Paran and Jeanette Villarreal scored seven apiece for Black Mamba-Army, which remained winless in Pool A after two matches.

