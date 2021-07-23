Setter Chie Saet glad to have surplus of Petro Gazz offensive options

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Veteran playmaker Chie Saet is stabilizing Petro Gazz’s star-studded roster in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Saet the stabilizer

Saet is not having a problem in keeping her new teammates Myla Pablo, Ces Molina, Grethcel Soltones, Ria Meneses, Remy Palma and Kath Arado all together as everyone is selfless.

“Lahat naman ng dumating, mababait naman po sila. Parang we are all well instructed by our management and our coaches kaya kung ano po yung instructions nila we follow po talaga,” said the Petro Gazz captain after their three-set win over Cignal on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The 36-year-old setter said she’s having a great time distributing the offensive wealth to the Angels that now have three elite scorers in Soltones, Pablo and Molina, a solid frontline of Meneses and Palma, and even reliable bench players like Jerrili Malabanan and Mean Mendrez.

“Masaya ako kasi maraming variations and at the same time kumbaga magiging threat din talaga sa kalaban,” she said.

The seasoned playmaker has been stabilizing the new-look Angels so far, having won two of their first three games in this short Open Conference.

But Saet stressed that the best is yet to come for this refueled Petro Gazz team that only had one month of bubble training in Bulacan before heading straight to Laoag.

“Pero kailangan pa namin talaga ipractice yung passing namin kasi yun pa yung kailangan naming iimprove at yung service din talaga,” she said. “We’re still on the process na maging mas okay sa loob, mas magkaroon ng jive sa loob, magkaroon pa ng mas magandang energy. Yun naman yung laging sinasabi ni coach every game na irespeto namin kahit sino yung kalaban namin.”

The playmaker out of La Salle was one of the three remaining players from the 2019 Reinforced Conference champion and Open Conference runner-up including Jessey De Leon and Rica Enclona.

Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog said Saet’s leadership and mastery of system are bringing the balance to their loaded team.

“May connection naman na kami ni Chie. At least importante yung sistema na gusto namin kami maglaro is alam na ni Chie,” said Laniog. “Yung mga bago is nagaadapt pa lang, one and a half month pa lang kami magkakasama. Nagagawa pero not consistent pero sabi ok lang sa mga players, tuloy lang tayo.”

