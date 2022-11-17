Chery Tiggo enters PVL playoffs on a high as PLDT kisses semis bid goodbye

CHERY Tiggo zeroed out PLDT’s slim semifinals bid with a 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Chery Tiggo vs PLDT recap

Three consecutive attack errors from the High Speed Hitters in the extended fifth set sealed their faith as they dropped to 3-5, while the Crossovers end the elimination round on a high note with a 6-2 slate.

Mylene Paat and Jelena Cvijovic put up double-double numbers with Paat’s 23 points and 11 digs while the Montenegrin import had 20 points and 21 receptions.

The Crossovers took advantage of an error-prone High Speed Hitters in the fifth set for a 5-0 start, but the middle blockers of PLDT came alive led by Mika Reyes’ 19 points to keep it a close game, 11-9.

Back-to-back points from Dell Palomata tied the game at 12, but Chery quickly regained the lead and arrived at match point with an EJ Laure’s drop for her eighth point, 14-12.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Russian import Elena Samoilenko’s unloaded 26 points to turn the tables around, 15-16, but three crucial attacks errors from Samonte and Palomata handed Chery Tiggo its sixth win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Yung trust naman namin sa players namin nandoon lagi kasi tine-train naman namin yun kung ano yung mga ganung sitwasyon para maka-recover,” Chery Tiggo head coach Clarence Esteban said.

Watch Now

“Ang sinasabi lang lagi namin is walang pressure, mag-laro lang sila nang mag-laro doon sa loob at i-enjoy lang nila kung ano yung dapat nilang gawin para yung pressure is mawala doon sa katawan nila at gumalaw sila nang maayos.”

Samoilenko topped all scorers with 26, while Reyes had 19 built on 12 attacks, three blocks and four aces.