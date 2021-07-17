Santiago Sister Act 2 as Jaja, Dindin power Chery Tiggo rout of PLDT

BACARRA — Sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat jumpstarted Chery Tiggo’s campaign with a rousing 25-20, 25-17, 25-6 victory over PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center here.

The Santiago sisters’ on-court reunion fueled the Crossovers’ collective effort to beat the young Power Hitters in the league’s professional debut and the sport’s historic return after more than a year amid the pandemic.

Sister act

Dindin showed flashes of her deadly form even after coming off a year-long inactivity, while Jaja brought the momentum from her championship run with Ageo Medics in Japan V-Cup last April.

Jaja Santiago goes for the attack.

