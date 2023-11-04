Chery Tiggo proves steadier to deal Petro Gazz its first loss

CHERY Tiggo handed Petro Gazz its first defeat of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with a gutsy 25-15, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23 win at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Eya Laure fueled the Crossovers with 21 points on 15 attacks, four aces, and two blocks as Kungfu Reyes took over the reins from an absent Aaron Velez.

Both teams now share a 4-1 (win-loss) record five games into the elimination round.

"Nag-focus lang din kami sa mga weaknesses namin dahil talaga namang 'yung Petro Gazz has experienced players. Kumpyansa lang din talaga," Laure said.

"Chinecherish ko rin 'tong araw na 'to kasi 'yung idol ko (Aiza Maizo-Pontillas), nakalaban ko sa professional league (for the first time)," she added.

After cruising to a Set 1 win, the Crossovers erased a 20-14 deficit and two set points for a commanding two-set advantage.

Shortly after, the Angels kept themselves in the running with a third-set fightback before being held at bay by a determined Chery Tiggo side in Set 4.

Five games in to a new era, Petro Gazz has now lost its first match under new head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

