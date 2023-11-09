Chery Tiggo outduels NXLED in four sets for fifth win

CHERY Tiggo had the last laugh in a thrilling back-and-forth with NXLED, 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 28-26, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Chery Tiggo vs NXLED 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Jas Nabor was the architect of a hard-earned Crossovers win with 20 excellent sets and seven points, which saw Chery Tiggo rise to 5-1 (win-loss) and NXLED drop to 1-5.

“Credit sa team ni Coach Taka (Minowa) kasi ‘yung mga puntos na nakukuha namin, talagang pinaghihirapan. Taas agad nu’ng level na nilalaro ng kabila,” said Chery Tiggo deputy coach Kungfu Reyes.

“Kami naman, masyadong malamig ‘yung start namin. Masyadong maaga ‘yung pagpaparamdam ng Pasko dahil masyado kaming nilalamig. Talagang mas maganda nilaro ng NXLED especially sa first part ng game pero nakakabalik naman kami,” he added.

PHOTO: PVL Images

Both teams fought tooth-and-nail all-match long, with every set bar the opening frame either extended or decided by the slimmest of two-point margins.

The fiercely contested affair also saw Chery Tiggo's Imee Hernandez forced to an early exit after an awkward landing on her left leg in Set 2.

A key turning point of the match was NXLED's squandered 20-14 lead in the third set, which saw the Crossovers flip the game on its head with a 7-1 set-clinching run.

And in an extended fourth frame, Laure's late-set heroics slammed the door shut on a late NXLED comeback to join PLDT atop the league table at 5-1.

