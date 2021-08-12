Jaja lives up to word as Chery Tiggo drags Creamline to decider

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Jaja Santiago powered Chery Tiggo in trouncing Creamline, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, that forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Chery Tiggo vs Creamline Game 2 recap

Santiago took matters into her own hands anew after leading the Crossovers’ balanced attack to live another day and refuse to be swept by Alyssa Valdez and the Cool Smashers.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker was true to her promise that her team won’t go down without a fight as they bounced back from a five-set loss in Game 1 less than 24 hours ago.

Chery Tiggo and Creamline clash for the first professional volleyball title in a no-tomorrow Game 3 on Friday.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Santiago nailed 20-of-32 attacks and delivered three kill blocks and two aces to finish with 25 points to give the Crossovers one last ride for the Ilocos Norte bubble championship.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat put up the finishing touches in the fourth set and chipped in 18 points and 11 digs. Shaya Adorador had nine markers, while Joy Dacoron was a revelation from the bench adding eight.

Buding Duremdes also stepped up for what they lacked in Game 1 as she made 16 digs and as many as excellent receptions to protect their floor.

“Thank you, Lord. We were guided, God is with us, the players were able to play as a team, work as a team, they gave encouraging words and we were able to boost each other's morale,” said Chery Tiggo Aaron Velez.

Valdez led the Cool Smashers with 18 points and 13 digs. Jema Galanza delivered 17 points and 17 excellent receptions, while Tots Carlos added 15 markers.

Jia Morado distributed 42 excellent sets and had 13 digs but their ‘three-peat’ celebration got denied.

