Chery Tiggo cruises past Cignal for early PVL Open lead

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo made quick work of Cignal, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19, to take the early solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Jaja Santiago has remained unstoppable in her PVL homecoming as she kept the Crossovers unscathed in two games to claim the solo lead.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Not just Jaja

Fit-again Arriane Layug continued to be a revelation for Chery Tiggo in her second game back from a knee injury last 2018.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker Santiago and Layug led the charge with 15 points each, having the same stat-line of 11 attacks, three aces and a block, to dispatch Cignal in one hour and 13 minutes.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat finished with seven points in two sets, while Mylene Paat and Rachel Austero added five markers each.

Setter Jasmine Nabor only played in the first two frames and made 12 excellent sets as head coach Aaron Velez had a chance to rotate his bench players.

“We just want to thank God that we're still healthy and strong despite of the adjustments that we have to do. Definitely we still have to work on a lot of things,” Velez said. “We played quite sluggish but still I'm happy that the players were able to execute what they're expected to execute.”

The Crossovers squandered a 22-11 spread in the third set as Janine Marciano put up a last stand for the HD Spikers trimming the deficit to, 23-19, before Elaine Kasilag wrapped up the match with an attack and the game-winning ace.

Marciano was the lone double-digit scorer for Cignal with 12 points off 10 attacks and a pair of aces, while Rachel Anne Daquis struggled offensively in her PVL homecoming with six markers.

