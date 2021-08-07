Chery Tiggo pounces on Choco Mucho, clinches No. 2 seed before semis

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo beat a Choco Mucho side resting its players, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22, in a no-bearing match on Saturday ahead of their best-of-three semifinals series in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho recap

Jaja Santiago and the Crossovers pounced on the hibernating Flying Titans, who separated starters Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag, Deanna Wong and Denden Lazaro-Revilla with other role players in the first set while Kat Tolentino and Ponggay Gaston played in the second.

Both squads fielded all their bench players in the third set but Chery Tiggo prevailed to clinch the No.2 spot with 7-2 record in the elimination.

Game 1 of their best-of-three semis series begins on Sunday afternoon.

Mylene Paat led all scorers with 11 points and had 11 digs and five excellent receptions, while Santiago nailed six attacks, two blocks and as many as aces to finish with 10 points only playing in the first two sets.

Continue reading below ↓

Paat was the only Chery Tiggo starter fielded late in the third set after Choco Mucho’s bench took a 19-17 lead, nailing the finishing touches to complete the win, 24 hours before their semis duel.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Of course, happy ako na umabot kami ng top four, yun naman yung first goal namin. Yung second goal sa semis, it's going to be a different ball game,” said Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez. “They have already scouted us, we've already scouted them also so now I think it's going to be a matter of conditioning.”

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was Choco Mucho’s third game in four days before heading to the semifinals.

Caitlyn Viray powered the Flying Titans’ bench mob with 10 points in two sets. Tolentino scored six markers only playing in the second set as they finished the elimination with 7-2 record in the third spot.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.