Chery Tiggo moves on verge of PVL semis after eliminating Army

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo booted Black Mamba-Army out of contention, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 on Wednesday to move on the cusp of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Chery Tiggo vs Army recap

Jaja Santiago continued to deliver the goods for the Crossovers in keeping their hold of the solo third place with 6-2 record after smashing the Lady Troopers’ semis hopes in lopsided fashion.

Chery Tiggo needs a winning result from Petro Gazz (5-2) over Sta. Lucia (5-3) on Thursday to secure its Final Four ticket. It has one elimination game left on Saturday against Choco Mucho, a day before the semis.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dindin Santiago-Manabat nailed 16 kills and two aces for 18 points, while her younger sister Jaja finished with 15 markers for the Crossovers’ third straight victory.

Setter Jasmine Nabor distributed 29 excellent sets as Mylene Paat chipped in eight points and nine excellent receptions and Shaya Adorador adding seven markers on top of 16 digs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Actually, I’m happy again more than thankful to the players for performing. We just have to continue scouting the other teams,” said Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez. “We need to invest on our physical conditioning and mental preparation.”

Jovelyn Gonzaga carried the cudgels of Black Mamba-Army with 11 points and 12 digs as they bombed out of contention with 2-5 record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.