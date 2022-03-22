Chery Tiggo staves off PVL elimination, keeps Army winless

CHERY Tiggo lived to fight another day with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Black Mamba-Army to avoid early elimination in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Tuesday at Paco Arena in Manila.

Chery Tiggo vs Army recap

Dindin Santiago-Manabat shut the door on the Lady Troopers with a rock solid block on Jem Gutierrez to cap off the Crossovers' 8-1 finishing kick and take the straight-sets win.

Mylene Paat pumped 20 points off 14 kills, four blocks, and two aces to steer the defending champions to their first win after three successive losses in Pool A.

Santiago-Manabat also made her imprint at the frontline with her 17 markers built on 14 hits, two blocks, and a service ace, as Jasmine Nabor got 24 excellent sets in the match.

"We just want to bring out the best of our players. We just have to go back to our basics and lessen our errors," said coach Aaron Velez.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This Chery Tiggo victory puts it in a possible quarterfinals collision course against Pool B's top seed which will be decided between the winner of Creamline and PetroGazz on Wednesday.

Honey Royse Tubino carried the still-winless Black Mamba-Army (0-3) with 12 points off 11 hits as the Lady Troopers wrap up their assignment against unbeaten Cignal HD on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.