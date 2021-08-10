Chery Tiggo rips Choco Mucho to reach PVL Open finals

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jaja Santiago led the way as Chery Tiggo routed Choco Mucho, 25-16, 26-24, 25-23, on Tuesday to complete its come-from-behind win in the PVL Open Conference semifinals at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Crossovers, who dropped the opener in three sets but bounced back with a straight-sets win in the second match against the Flying Titans, now play in the title series against Alyssa Valdez-led Creamline, which swept Petro Gazz in the other semifinal series.

The finals start on Wednesday.

Santiago had 15 kills and finished with 17 points to lead her team to the final its first PVL season.

Her sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat delivered 16 points and 10 digs, while setter Jasmine Nabor made 28 excellent sets and fired three aces.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat

“Credit to Choco Mucho for giving a good fight and they were able to push us to our full potential and hopefully we can sustain it,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.

The Flying Titans threatened to extend the match, tying the third set at 23-all. But Mylene Paat nailed a kill that put the Crossovers at match point, 24-23, before a spike from Shaya Adorador caused the Flying Titans foes to commit four touches.

Kat Tolentino led the Flying Titans with 12 points and 10 digs. Maddie Madayag had eight attacks and three blocks, finishing with 11 markers, while Caitlyn Viray scored nine in the last two sets.

Choco Mucho faces Petro Gazz in the battle for third place starting on Wednesday.

