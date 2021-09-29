Chery Tiggo acquires three role players to boost PVL title defense

CHERY Tiggo has acquired May Luna, Julia Angeles and Necelle Gual to strengthen its title-retention bid for the next Premier Volleyball League season.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who is currently in Thailand with the Philippine women’s volleyball team for the 2021 Asian Volleyball Club Championship, welcomed the three young players on her Instagram stories.

Chery Tiggo team manager Ronwald Dimaculangan confirmed that Luna, Angeles and Gual have joined the team.

“We saw their great potential which can contribute to our team not just in an instant but long term as well,” he told Spin.ph.

Luna, former La Salle wing spiker, was let go by Cignal after playing in the PVL bubble. Angeles, BaliPure’s young libero, joined Chery Tiggo after her contract expired last Sept.15, while Perpetual Help setter Gual was a free agent.

The team manager also bared that the Crossovers have parted ways with Gyzelle Sy, Marian Buitre and Jannine Navarro.

Sy played as Jasmine Nabor’s back up setter in the bubble, while Buitre was also part of the team’s loaded wing spikers rotation in the Ilocos Norte bubble last August, which Navarro missed due to a shoulder injury.

Luna is expected to add more fire power to the Crossovers’ offense. Gual will serve as Nabor’s new back-up, while Angeles will man the floor defense with libero Buding Duremdes.

The PVL will return next season, eyeing two conferences in February and October.

