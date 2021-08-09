Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz fight for dear life in PVL semis

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz hope to extend their campaigns on Monday in the PVL Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Crossovers tries to even the best-of-three series with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the 2 p.m. match, while the Angels look to get back at Creamline in their 5 p.m. encounter.

Crossovers coach Aaron Velez hopes to see a much better performance from the Crossovers after a surprisingly quick loss to the Flying Titans, with Jaja Santiago limited to nine points.

“To be honest I was a little stunned, but it's just a bad day probably. Definitely we played very poorly,” Velez said, adding he expects more from Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Jasmine Nabor, Shaya Adorador, Mylene Paat and Maika Ortiz.

“Of course, we have to be aggressive, we have to be more hardworking. We've already done so much just to simply throw it away. We'll give them a good fight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Myla Pablo and the Angels look to bounce back after a five-set loss.

“Kailangan talaga mas pukpok pa sa loob ng court kasi crucial game e. Ibibigay namin yung best namin,” said Pablo, who scored 26.

“Siguro mas gusto lang talaga manalo ng Creamline ng fifth set so kami naman parang na-rattle na rin siguro kami dahil ang dami naming mga error, may mga receive na nagkaka-misunderstanding,” she said.

Pablo hopes to have better connection this time with Grethcel Soltones, Ces Molina, Remy Palma, Ria Meneses and Chie Saet as they try to avoid elimination against Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Jia Morado.

