Former UAAP MVP Clarence Esteban is new Chery Tiggo coach

CHERY Tiggo has tapped Clarence Esteban as its new head coach for the next Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The team on Thursday announced the hiring of Esteban to replace Aaron Velez at the helm of the PVL club.

Esteban is an assistant coach of the Mapua Lady Cardinals women's team and coach of the University of Santo Tomas high school boys' team.

"Being the new head coach of Chery Tiggo is very challenging. Laking pasasalamat po namin sa management sa binigay na trust sa amin mga coaches to lead and guide this team," he said.

Esteban is no stranger to winning, being named as the UAAP Season 73 MVP and Best Blocker while also being part of the coaching staff of the Philippine Air Force under coach Jasper Jimenez.

Chery Tiggo is coming off an eighth place finish in the 2022 PVL Open Conference and is set to welcome back Jaja Santiago to the lineup to reunite with her sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat.

Joining Esteban in his staff are Yani Fernandez, Brian Esquibel, Robertly Boto, and Kevin Sto. Tomas Villegas.

"Expect niyo na we will give our very best na ma-rebuild and organize ng maayos ang team para makuha natin ang goal natin for next tournament," he said.

The Crossovers are preparing for the Asian Invitationals in July and the Reinforced Conference in the final quarter of the year.

