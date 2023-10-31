Chery Tiggo keeps Gerflor Defenders winless in PVL All-Filipino

CHERY Tiggo defeated the Gerflor Defenders, 25-8, 25-12, 25-20, on Tuesday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Crossovers overcame the late challenge from the Defenders to preserve the straight-sets win for a 3-1 win-loss record.

Shaya Adorador scored back-to-back points in a tight third set to seal the victory for the Crossovers and keep the Defenders winless in four matches.

Eya Laure had 12 points built off of 11 attacks and an ace.

The Crossovers hit the ground running against the Defenders when they sparked a dominant opening set in an effort to return to the win column after their loss to Akari last week.

Gerflor only really poised any challenge in the third set, where they were within two points late, 20-22, after a double touch call on Czarina Carandang.

But a crucial call that was overturned on Bien Juanillo’s hit turned into a point for the Crossovers as they took the three-point lead, 23-20.

Adorador then came out with the finishing touches with her two straight points.

All non-libero players scored for Chery Tiggo with Laure’s 12 points leading the pack.

Cess Robles and Imee Hernandez provided the support with nine and seven points, respectively.

“First congratulations to the entire [team] and even the coaching staff. Maganda yung pinakita nila.” said Chery head coach Aaron Velez.

“Like yung nasabi nila yun yung talagang kailangan namin mapoint out pa for our succeeding games na we cannot be complacent despite na maganda yung nagiging takbo namin, anything can actually change in a blink of an eye yung momentum can change. I think we have to be aware of that.” he added.

Jeanette Villareal paced the Defenders with six points.

Chery will seek their fourth win of the conference when they face the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday.

