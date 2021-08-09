Chery Tiggo forces semis decider with rout of Choco Mucho

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo forced a decider in the PVL Open Conference semifinals with a 25-18, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Choco Mucho on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The rubber match is set on Tuesday.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat had 16 kills and three aces for 19 points as the Crossovers bounced back from a three-set defeat in the series opener.

Jaja Santiago had 13 points, including the match-winning service ace to tie the series.

Chery Tiggo keeps its title bid alive

Continue reading below ↓

Mylene Paat delivered 10 points and 18 digs, whire Shaya Adorador had nine markers and 13 excellent receptions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Again, Choco Mucho gave us a good fight you can see they’re very aggressive,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.

“I just want to emphasize the ladies just need to be confident and they poured their hearts out for this match.”

Kat Tolentino was the lone Flying Titan to score in double figures with 14 points. Maddie Madayag nailed four blocks and wound up with seven markers.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.