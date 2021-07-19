BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo guns for the early lead when it battles debuting Cignal on Monday in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The match is set at 6 p.m. with the Crossovers, led by sisters Jaja and Dindin Santiago, eyeing their second straight win after a straight-sets victory over PLDT on Saturday.

Despite the big opening win, coach Aaron Velez says Chery Tiggo has a lot to work on as they prepare to face Philippine Superliga rivals Cignal led by Rachel Anne Daquis.

Daquis and the HD Spikers finally make their PVL debut after Saturday’s match against Perlas Spikers was postponed.

The Perlas Spikers’ matches have been put on hold after a team personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

“Itong liga na ‘to it’s very unpredictable. Everyone can be a champion, kumbaga puwedeng mag podium finish [lahat], yun lahat talaga dadaan ka sa butas ng karayom lahat ng teams talagang mabigat. So lahat talaga kailangan mong pag handaan,” said Daquis.

The Crossovers also have Joy Dacoron, Arriane Layug, Mylene Paat, setter Jasmine Nabor and libero Buding Duremdes, while Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos is also banking on Ayel Estranero, Klarissa Abriam, Fiola Ceballos, Rose Doria, Ranya Musa and Jheck Dionela.

Sta. Lucia and PLDT battle at 3 p.m., seeking to bounce back after opening-day losses.

After a four-set loss to defending champion Creamline, MJ Phillips, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata target a bounce back performance for the Lady Realtors as they battle the Roger Gorayeb-coached squad that has Isa Molde, Eli Soyud, Aiko Urdas and Rhea Dimaculangan.

