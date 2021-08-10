Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho clash in PVL semis decider

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho clash in the decider of the PVL Open Conference semifinals on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The do-or-die game is set at 3 p.m. with the winner playing in the best-of-three title series against Creamline, which eliminated Petro Gazz.

The Flying Titans drew first blood with a three-set win on Sunday before the Crossovers tied the series with a straight-sets win on Monday.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat showed the way for the Crossovers in the quick win, and coach Aaron Velez urges the rest of the team including Shaya Adorador, Mylene Paat to keep up the energy.

Chery Tiggo looks to sustain the solid play.

“We just have to work harder and I think whoever is hungrier whose more aggressive and who has that will to win I think might have that advantage,” said Velez.

Coach Oliver Almadro is confident the Flying Titans led by Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag will be able to regain control.

“I just want to see their pride, I just want to see the positive mindset kasi nung lumamang yung kalaban nagkaroon na ng duda e, so I just want them to be positive,” said Almadro.

