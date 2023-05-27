Chery Tiggo signs two more Lady Bulldogs in Ces Robles, Joyme Cagande

CHERY Tiggo added UAAP Finals MVP Ces Robles and Joyme Cagande to its huge haul of National University Lady Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Chery Tiggo signs Robles, Cagande

The Crossovers welcomed NU's team captain Robles and backup setter Cagande to their team on Saturday, just hours after acquiring UAAP Season 84 best libero Jen Nierva.

The three Bulldogs are part of the five newest recruits of Chery Tiggo which is hoping to improve its fifth-place finish in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The 25-year-old outside spiker steered NU to its historic championship in UAAP Season 84 - its first in 65 years - and was named as Finals MVP.

Robles capped her farewell season for the Jhocson-based university with four points in NU's 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 17-25, 10-15 Finals Game Two loss to eventual champions De La Salle.

Cagande, meanwhile, mostly came off the bench for the Lady Bulldogs. She played one conference for the now-defunct club BaliPure in the PVL in 2018.

Robles and Cagande are expected to boost the Crossovers who last lifted the PVL trophy in the 2021 Open Conference.

Two more Crossovers recruits have yet to be named.