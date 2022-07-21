Bicar the spark as Chery Tiggo gets first PVL at expense of Petro Gazz

CHERY TIGGO earned its first win at the expense of winless Petro Gazz, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Thursday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

First-time starter Alina Bicar changed the complexion of the game as she dished out 13 excellent sets on top of five points and 11 digs to earn Best Player of the Game honors in Chery Tiggo's first win in four games.

After a slow start, the Crossovers picked up the pace and never looked back, pouncing the hapless Angels from all angles in three sets and all but leaving the 2022 Open Conference finalists out of playoff contention on a 0-4 record.

