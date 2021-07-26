Chery Tiggo beats Perlas Spikers in three to get back on track

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo got back on track with a 25-10, 27-25, 25-23 victory over Perlas Spikers in the PVL Open Conference on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Jaja Santiago showed the way as the Crossovers survived Perlas’ tough challenge in the last two sets.

Chery Tiggo bounced back from a five-set loss to BaliPure on Thursday and regained third place with a 3-1 record behind Creamline (4-0) and Choco Mucho (3-0).

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.