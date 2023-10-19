Paat-less Chery still too much for league newcomer Galeries Tower

CHERY Tiggo made quick work of league debutant Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21, to score back-to-back wins in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Thursday.

Still without Mylene Paat, who continues to recover from a swollen right foot, Chery Tiggo has yet to drop a set in two games. Meanwhile, Galeries Tower slips to 0-2.

“We’re not going to look at ‘yung resulta lang. Tinitignan muna namin dito na we have to build our chemistry and ‘yung mga pinapasok, hindi naman sa need agad mag-deliver but more on makasabay sila sa pace ng mga nag-lelead sa amin,” Crossovers head coach Aaron Velez said. Jasmine Nabor had 12 excellent sets on top of seven points, three blocks, two attacks, and two aces. PHOTO: PVL Images

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN In her first conference back with Chery Tiggo since joining now-defunct Foton, building a strong spiker-setter connection is of utmost importance moving forward. “Kailangan lahat mag-connect-connect sa’kin kasi ‘yun ‘yung talagang inaaral namin every practice na lahat parang isang tingin lang, alam na ‘yung gagawin,” Nabor said. Opposite to her former UST coaches and teammates, the returning Dimdim Pacres paced Galeries’ second defeat with 11 attacks as the lone Highriser in double figures.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph