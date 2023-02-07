Chery Tiggo opens PVL campaign with straight-set rout of Cignal

CHERY Tiggo put away Cignal in straight sets, 27-25, 25-19, 25-22, to start its 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference campaign on a high note on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

Player of the Game Alina Bicar displayed excellent playmaking by setting up three spikers to finish in double digits in scoring as the Crossovers impressed after a busy offseason that saw the departure of Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Shaya Adorador registered a double double of 16 points and 11 digs alongside five receptions. Team captain Mylene Paat added 15 points while EJ Laure chipped in 13 markers as well as five excellent receptions.

"Thankful kasi ang gaan lang ng laro namin sa loob ng court. Ginawa lang namin yung pwestuhan namin," Adorador said after hitting the game-winning kill off a broken play.

"Like libero si Buding [Duremdes], talagang ginagawa niya yung part niya. Yung mga setters namin binubuhay kaming mga spikers and yung mga blockers. Lahat yun nag-combine, eto po yung kinalabasan, naging maganda naman," she added.

Cignal was on the verge of taking the opening set before the Crossovers fought back to tie it at 20 all. After four deadlocks, the last at 25 all, a Cza Carandang quick and a Roselyn Doria attacking error sealed the set for Chery Tiggo, 27-25.

Chery Tiggo never looked back and wrapped the match quickly in an hour and 38 minutes.

Ces Molina and Riri Meneses were the bright spots for Cignal in the defeat with 16 and 11 points, respectively.