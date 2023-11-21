Eya Laure lifts Chery Tiggo past Cignal in battle of in-form PVL teams

CHERY Tiggo left it all on the floor in a willful 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14 win over Cignal in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

Eya Laure once again proved too much to handle for the HD Spikers as she delivered 26 points on 21 attacks, three blocks, and two aces in Chery Tiggo's fifth straight win.

Cignal’s own win streak came to an end at five.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph