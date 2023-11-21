Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 21
    PVL

    Eya Laure lifts Chery Tiggo past Cignal in battle of in-form PVL teams

    Crossovers stay hot
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    eya laure chery tiggo cignal
    PHOTO: PVL

    CHERY Tiggo left it all on the floor in a willful 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14 win over Cignal in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

    Eya Laure once again proved too much to handle for the HD Spikers as she delivered 26 points on 21 attacks, three blocks, and two aces in Chery Tiggo's fifth straight win.

    Cignal’s own win streak came to an end at five.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PVL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again