Cherry Nunag commits to Perlas Spikers over other offers

CHERRY Nunag has committed to join Perlas Spikers and solidify their frontline with rival-turned-teammate Kathy Bersola.

Virtual Playground, Nunag’s management, bared on Tuesday night that the 5-foot-10 middle blocker is set to sign a contract with the Perlas Spikers.

Days after parting ways with Petro Gazz, the 28-year-old is looking for a fresh start with the Perlas Spikers, believing that she could be a good fit to the team.

“I chose Perlas Spikers over other teams na nagooffer kasi looking at Banko’s lineup, every time na nakikita ko sila, magaan ang loob ko sa kanila,” Nunag said. “Kahit hindi ko man sila ka-close o nakalaban ko man sila in the past, at kahit na halos wala pa akong naka-teammate sa kanila, very excited ako sa complete fresh start na kasama yung buong team.”

After being part of Petro Gazz family for three years, Nunag is wishing the Angels all the best and she can’t wait to reunite with them inside the court when the Premier Volleyball League stages its bubble on April 10.

“Sobrang thankful ako na naging part ako ng family niyo. I think hindi ko na mae-experience sa iba ang naexperience ko dito, although I’m excited to make new memories with my new team, I will always treasure my experiences and journey with Petro Gazz,” Nunag said.

“Sobrang love ko yung Petro Gazz family, at kahit ganito man na lilipat ako sa bagong team, I will always wish the best for your team din. Kita kita na lang tayo sa court,” she added.

Nunag is excited to team up with Bersola, who pushed her to her limits when they played against each other.

“Isa kasi sa mga butas din ng Perlas ay yung middle. Kathy (Bersola) is very good, personally isa siya sa mga lagi ko pinaghahandaan, nakaka-challenge talaga siya,” Nunag said. “So now na magiging teammate ko siya, I’m sure ang dami ko din matututunan sa kanya. Hopefully, when Kathy rotates, papasok ako, ready ako punan yung blocking at iba pang skills para maging strong ang middle game ng Banko.”

Nunag placed as 2nd Best Middle Blocker to Bersola in the Reinforced Conference, where she was instrumental in Petro Gazz’s title run.

Aside from providing a solid net defense, expect the La Salle-Dasma stalwart to be as vocal and energetic as Bersola in their mission to end the slump of Perlas Spikers, who settled for three bronze medals in the last four tournaments.

“Yung pagiging vocal ko and passionate sa game, hopefully mai-contribute ko, to elevate the energy ng team tuwing naglalaro,” she said.