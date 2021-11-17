Cherry Nunag joins Choco Mucho from Perlas Spikers

CHOCO Mucho has added middle blocker Cherry Nunag well ahead of the new Premier Volleyball League season.

Nunag, one of the top scorers of Perlas in the 2021 PVL Open Conference last August, joined Choco Mucho on Wednesday, a day after the Flying Titans welcomed setter Jem Ferrer.

The Flying Titans add Nunag, the 2019 PVL second-best middle blocker, with Maddie Madayag still recovering from an ACL injury she sustained in the previous conference.

Choco Mucho adds Cherry Nunag to a squad that has Bea de Leon and Kat Tolentino.

Nunag was also part of the Petro Gazz team that won the 2019 Reinforced Conference.

The Flying Titans placed fourth in PVL’s first professional tournament, winning seven of their nine matches before losing to eventual champion Chery Tiggo in the semis and Petro Gazz in the battle for third.

The PVL is looking to open its 2022 season with the Open Conference in February and bring back the import-flavored Reinforced Conference in October.

