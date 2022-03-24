Choco Mucho nips F2 Logistics as Des Cheng haunts her former team

DES Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya got one over their former team, steering Choco Mucho to a thrilling 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 victory over F2 Logistics in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Thursday at Paco Arena in Manila.

Cheng played her best game for the Flying Titans as she proved a thorn in the side of her former teammates, scoring eight points in set four alone, none bigger than her hit that put her side at match point, 24-22.

Ogunsanya, meanwhile, did her share with nine points from four attacks, four blocks, and one ace as Choco Mucho gained twice-to-beat advantage in the knockout stage.

Choco Mucho gained the no. 2 spot in Pool A with its 3-1 record and will hold twice-to-beat edge against PLDT in the quarterfinals.

Deanna Wong also made 45 excellent sets to complement her five markers in the win.

It was a tough defeat for F2 Logistics which stumbled to its second straight defeat to fall at 2-2.

The Cargo Movers now head to the quarterfinals at a disadvantage against Pool B's no. 2-seed PetroGazz, which holds a twice-to-beat edge, in the final eight on Tuesday.

