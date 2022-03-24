Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Choco Mucho nips F2 Logistics as Des Cheng haunts her former team

    Choco Mucho's Des Cheng delivers the biggest blows against her former team.

    DES Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya got one over their former team, steering Choco Mucho to a thrilling 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 victory over F2 Logistics in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Thursday at Paco Arena in Manila.

    Cheng played her best game for the Flying Titans as she proved a thorn in the side of her former teammates, scoring eight points in set four alone, none bigger than her hit that put her side at match point, 24-22.

    Ogunsanya, meanwhile, did her share with nine points from four attacks, four blocks, and one ace as Choco Mucho gained twice-to-beat advantage in the knockout stage.

    Choco Mucho gained the no. 2 spot in Pool A with its 3-1 record and will hold twice-to-beat edge against PLDT in the quarterfinals.

    Deanna Wong also made 45 excellent sets to complement her five markers in the win.

    It was a tough defeat for F2 Logistics which stumbled to its second straight defeat to fall at 2-2.

    The Cargo Movers now head to the quarterfinals at a disadvantage against Pool B's no. 2-seed PetroGazz, which holds a twice-to-beat edge, in the final eight on Tuesday.

