Championship mindset lifted Crossovers to Game 2 win, says Dindin

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Dindin Santiago-Manabat didn’t want all their sacrifices and hard work in the Premier Volleyball League bubble to just go for naught.

It’s the reason why she took matters into her own hands and helped Chery Tiggo live for another day in the Open Conference semifinals.

Vintage form

The 6-foot-2 opposite spiker poured 19 points to torch Choco Mucho, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24, in Game 2 of their best-of-three series Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

“Inisip namin itong game na ito is a championship game and siyempre nandito na kami,” said Manabat, who fired 16 attacks and three aces.

“Ang dami na naming sacrifices, ang dami na naming hirap, so kailangan na naming ilaban ito. At least itong game na ito lumaban kami.”

Despite a frustrating Game 1 loss less than 24 hours ago, Manabat said the team can’t help but think about all of the sacrifices and the weeks they’ve been away from their families playing under a bubble environment.

From there, they simply refused to go down following the lackluster defeat.

“Naging positibo lang kami, naging aral sa amin yun. Ginawa naming challenge yun and nag-aral kami agad kung anong mga pagkakamali namin nung pagkatalo namin,” she said.

Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho clash in do-or-die Game 3 on Tuesday for a finals berth in the first professional volleyball league in the country.

Manabat said it all boils down to the team that has more composure and a bigger heart.

“Bukas, labanan na talaga ng mental toughness kasi physically fit kaming lahat, kondisyon na dahil nandito na kami sa semis. Labanan na lang ng puso,” she said. “Laban na ito.”

